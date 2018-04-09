Alphatec (ATEC) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC) is one of 104 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Alphatec to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -2.25% N/A -6.31% Alphatec Competitors -62.26% -47.35% -18.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $101.74 million -$2.29 million -9.36 Alphatec Competitors $1.54 billion $111.80 million -142.64

Alphatec’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec’s peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphatec and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alphatec Competitors 493 1873 3735 112 2.56

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.20%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Alphatec beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

