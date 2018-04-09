Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,409 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 13,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $86.28. 8,354,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,786,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $256,808.91, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vetr raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

