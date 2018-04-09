alstria office REIT-AG (AOX) Receives €13.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.95 ($17.23).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.60 ($16.79) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.81) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($16.67) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($17.04) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th.

ETR:AOX opened at €12.70 ($15.68) on Friday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.19 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($16.65).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

