Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altair Engineering’s Q1 2018 Earnings (ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altair Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Altair Engineering’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Altair Engineering to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 259,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,905.18 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

