Alley Co LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 2.5% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,373,000 after acquiring an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,269,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,343.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

