Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,088 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $63.99 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121,343.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.17 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.99.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

