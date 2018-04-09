Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 3,043 Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBNT. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,316,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,726,000 after buying an additional 228,986 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 4th quarter worth $4,681,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $2,827,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBNT shares. BidaskClub raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.07 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti Networks from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $69.13. 353,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,462.94, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ubiquiti Networks has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $250.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 15.73%. Ubiquiti Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ubiquiti Networks Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

