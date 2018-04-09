Amalgamated Bank Invests $226,000 in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Stock

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 406,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 338,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,352.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $52.25.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

