Amalgamated Bank Invests $232,000 in Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 58,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,548,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,664.09, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $66,817.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Nomura raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

