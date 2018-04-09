Amalgamated Bank Takes $236,000 Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 734.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 245,307 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRTN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 212,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,259. The firm has a market cap of $2,398.95, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.62. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.26 million. Triton International had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

In other Triton International news, President Simon R. Vernon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

