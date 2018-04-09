2,423 Shares in Neenah (NP) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Neenah (NYSE:NP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Neenah by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 98,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,305.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. Neenah has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Neenah had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Neenah will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $36,097.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,398.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Schertell sold 2,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $157,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $1,158,197 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “2,423 Shares in Neenah (NP) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/amalgamated-bank-takes-220000-position-in-neenah-inc-np-updated-updated-updated.html.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.