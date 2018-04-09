Amalgamated Bank Buys New Position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 33,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,788. The firm has a market cap of $1,355.70, a PE ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.77. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,160,888.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

