Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,480.50, a PE ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Ambarella had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS upgraded Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.51 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

In related news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,060 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $162,394.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 907,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,173,761.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,024 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $319,693.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,882 shares of company stock worth $738,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

