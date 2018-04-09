Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,690 Shares of AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AMC Networks worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,137.56, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. AMC Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.19. AMC Networks had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 531.46%. The firm had revenue of $726.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,690 Shares of AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/amc-networks-inc-amcx-shares-bought-by-sterling-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.