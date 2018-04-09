Amedisys Inc (AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amedisys from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $66.00 price target on Amedisys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 199,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,739. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,087.70, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Amedisys had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Amedisys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 29,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amedisys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amedisys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segments are Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care and Other. The Company is a provider of home health, hospice and personal care services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 327 Medicare-certified home healthcare centers, 79 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 14 personal-care care centers in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

