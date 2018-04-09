Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 16,299 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of AMERCO worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in AMERCO by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AMERCO by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, Director Karl A. Schmidt bought 1,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $353.97 per share, with a total value of $353,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,161. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $345.80 on Monday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $326.30 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,780.37, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.96.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.20 by ($6.86). AMERCO had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $842.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King initiated coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

