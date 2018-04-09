Ameren (AEE) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.26

News headlines about Ameren (NYSE:AEE) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameren earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0706125578824 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of AEE stock remained flat at $$57.13 during trading hours on Monday. 172,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ameren has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13,861.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ameren had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $714,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 1,952 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $105,954.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,986 shares of company stock valued at $925,147 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

