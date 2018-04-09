Ameren Corp (AEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $714,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $105,954.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,986 shares of company stock valued at $925,147 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 991,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,808. Ameren has a 12-month low of $51.89 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13,861.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

