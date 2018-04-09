American Assets Trust (AAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Assets Trust from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Mizuho raised American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on American Assets Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 259,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $8,553,259.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 36,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,955.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 864,929 shares of company stock worth $28,061,530. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,592,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 227,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

