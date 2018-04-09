American Axle (AXL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.27 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.38. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

AXL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Axle in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut American Axle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of American Axle in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on American Axle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 2,397,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,358. American Axle has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1,758.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Axle had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 5.38%. American Axle’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that American Axle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other American Axle news, VP Michael Joseph Lynch sold 16,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $256,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Thanopoulos sold 171,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $2,656,465.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,722.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,985 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in American Axle in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in American Axle by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,324,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after buying an additional 421,269 shares during the last quarter.

American Axle Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

