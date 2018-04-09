American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Eagle Outfitters earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the apparel retailer an impact score of 45.806298537001 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

AEO opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,730.56, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $433,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,791 shares in the company, valued at $980,384.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Rempell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $303,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,867. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/american-eagle-outfitters-aeo-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.