American Express (AXP) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. American Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern's scale.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $92.14. 3,109,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. American Express has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $79,068.23, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America set a $128.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In related news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,317,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

