Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American International Group (AIG) Stock Price

Media stories about American International Group (NYSE:AIG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American International Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.9172324414139 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

American International Group stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48,372.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American International Group has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other American International Group news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $122,319.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $146,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

