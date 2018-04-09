American Money Management LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.3% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 108,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,505.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,087,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after buying an additional 396,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,301,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $131.37. 586,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,473. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $143.05. The company has a market cap of $101,527.85, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

