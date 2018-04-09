American Superconductor (AMSC) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Superconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.6335264988551 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $7.75.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 65.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power.

