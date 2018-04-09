Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AMETEK (AME) Share Price

Media stories about AMETEK (NYSE:AME) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AMETEK earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.9014700021724 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 680,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $17,012.35, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 16,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 25,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,038,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,545.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

