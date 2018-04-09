Swiss National Bank Sells 18,900 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Amgen worth $468,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $168.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121,155.30, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.16 and a 1 year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Amgen from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

