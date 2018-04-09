Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 767,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,084,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 96,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,180.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

