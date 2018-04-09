AMP Capital Investors Ltd Boosts Stake in Jabil (JBL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Signition LP bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Jabil by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4,897.85, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 2,869 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $86,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $384,193.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reduced their price target on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

