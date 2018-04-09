AMP Capital Investors Ltd Grows Holdings in Pattern Energy Group (PEGI)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Pattern Energy Group worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGI stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 914,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,328. The stock has a market cap of $1,679.36, a PE ratio of 92.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Pattern Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 889.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Williams Capital lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS lowered Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In other news, Director Douglas G. Hall acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,982 shares in the company, valued at $682,892.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $49,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

