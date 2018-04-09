AMP Capital Investors Ltd Increases Stake in VEREIT (VER)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in VEREIT (NYSE:VER) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,645 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of VEREIT worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $111,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 408.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. 8,269,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406,636. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,673.94, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. VEREIT had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

