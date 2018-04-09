WestRock (WRK) Position Lifted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 672.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 3,666.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $63.00. 1,105,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,478. The stock has a market cap of $15,983.72, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $78.00 price target on WestRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other WestRock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 7,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $485,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 504,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,843,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,045,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,964,777 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

