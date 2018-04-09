AMP Capital Investors Ltd Lowers Holdings in NetEase Inc (NTES)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,910 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 133.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 45.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 32.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 238.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $363.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $380.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $315.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.73.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.51. 1,041,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,029.23, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $253.20 and a 1 year high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/amp-capital-investors-ltd-sells-39910-shares-of-netease-inc-ntes-updated-updated-updated.html.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.