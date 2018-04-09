AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $1.26 Million Stake in Regal Entertainment Group (RGC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Regal Entertainment Group were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Regal Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.75 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $23.00 price target on Regal Entertainment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on Regal Entertainment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. MKM Partners cut Regal Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:RGC opened at $22.99 on Monday. Regal Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.84.

About Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated 7,262 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

