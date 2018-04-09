Amphenol (APH) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media coverage about Amphenol (NYSE:APH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amphenol earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.758666510526 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE APH traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.58. 1,425,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,494. The company has a market capitalization of $25,223.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.36%.

In other news, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $124,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,152.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $920,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

