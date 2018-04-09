Amphenol (APH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $83.58. 1,425,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,494. The stock has a market cap of $25,223.80, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $920,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $124,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,152.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 15,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Amphenol by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 90,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 335,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

