312,830 Shares in Ternium SA (TX) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 312,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Ternium as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 139,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,821. Ternium SA has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6,866.23, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Ternium had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ternium SA will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.90. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Scotiabank set a $43.00 price target on Ternium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

