40,923 Shares in SEI Investments (SEIC) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 30.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Meyer sold 20,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $1,581,634.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,493.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider N Jeffrey Klauder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,475,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,112. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11,446.69, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $408.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.96 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

