Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,366.17, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $629.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.51 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

