Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in HRPT Properties Trust (EQC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of HRPT Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 33.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3,772.66, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.08. HRPT Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.03 million. HRPT Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. equities analysts predict that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HRPT Properties Trust declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other HRPT Properties Trust news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of HRPT Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $443,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

