Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) Holdings Cut by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,653 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Boise Cascade worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 60.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Boise Cascade L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,535.73, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade L.L.C. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $257,422.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,087.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) Holdings Cut by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-sells-24653-shares-of-boise-cascade-co-bcc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.