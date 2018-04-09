Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,500 Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1,707.20, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

