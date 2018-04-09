39,976 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $5,751,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142 shares in the company, valued at $37,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.50 per share, with a total value of $254,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,184 and have sold 12,979 shares valued at $3,381,250. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.14. 256,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $183.42 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $11,479.04, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $335.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

