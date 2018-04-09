Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $326,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 25.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 59.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Richard J. Giromini sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,459,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 803,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,124,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. OTR Global cut Wabash National to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

WNC opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.63, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.96 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Wabash National Co. (WNC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-takes-position-in-wabash-national-co-wnc-updated-updated.html.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.