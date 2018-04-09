Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.26. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.37). Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $468.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.68. 274,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,624. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,582.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Edgewell Personal Care announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Hunter III purchased 552 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $30,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,754.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony J. Bender purchased 1,450 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.02 per share, with a total value of $72,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $511,551 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/analysts-anticipate-edgewell-personal-care-co-epc-will-announce-earnings-of-1-20-per-share.html.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.