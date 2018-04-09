Analysts Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report sales of $291.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.16 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $295.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year sales of $291.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $294.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.22 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 130.24% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. Endurance International Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIGI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Endurance International Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Endurance International Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,743,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,849,000 after buying an additional 157,922 shares during the period. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,200,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,040,000 after buying an additional 3,042,561 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 169,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 296,037 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endurance International Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 506,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,047.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.88. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

