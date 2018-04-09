Analysts Anticipate Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $16.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Escalade an industry rank of 24 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ESCA traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.65. 8,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,454. The company has a market capitalization of $197.38, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.11. Escalade has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Escalade had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.09%. sell-side analysts forecast that Escalade will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This is an increase from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Escalade by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Escalade by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Escalade by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Escalade by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/analysts-anticipate-escalade-inc-esca-to-announce-0-09-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated (Escalade) is a manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods through its subsidiary Escalade Sports. The Company operates in Sporting Goods (Escalade Sports) segment. Escalade Sports manufactures, imports and distributes sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation and fitness products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, key online retailers, traditional department stores and mass merchants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Escalade (ESCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.