Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $99.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.60 million to $101.78 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $97.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $99.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $410.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $428.98 million per share, with estimates ranging from $413.39 million to $453.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.82% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,621.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 171,367 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $29.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,512.51, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $32.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

