Analysts Anticipate Harte Hanks Inc (HHS) to Announce ($0.76) EPS

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harte Hanks an industry rank of 206 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of HHS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,797. Harte Hanks has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Harte Hanks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harte Hanks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Harte Hanks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP lifted its holdings in Harte Hanks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,933,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,243 shares during the last quarter.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers.

