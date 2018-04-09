Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (HMST) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. HomeStreet posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). HomeStreet had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $28,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,403.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Mason sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $204,761.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,082.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,414 shares of company stock valued at $426,792. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,461,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,202,000 after acquiring an additional 161,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,755,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,397,000 after acquiring an additional 434,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 98,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,622. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $770.46, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (HMST) to Post $0.53 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/analysts-anticipate-homestreet-inc-hmst-to-post-0-53-eps-updated.html.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.